Bob Woodward’s New Book Reveals 25 Letters Between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un
DEAR DOTARD
Legendary journalist Bob Woodward’s second book on the Trump White House will be called Rage, and promises to reveal the contents of “25 personal letters exchanged between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un that have not been public before.” In the letters, according to details from Simon & Schuster published on the book’s Amazon page, “Kim describes the bond between the two leaders as out of a ‘fantasy film’, as the two leaders engage in an extraordinary diplomatic minuet.” The book is out 15 September, and is a sequel to Woodward’s first Trump tome, Fear. Woodward, 77, made his name with Carl Bernstein in the early 1970s by exposing the Watergate scandal, which brought down Richard Nixon. Trump has said he has been interviewed by Woodward for the book and reportedly told senior aides to cooperate with the project.