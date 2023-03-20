Woman From Iconic Woodstock Album Cover Dies at 73

CHEAT SHEET
The image is instantly recognizable: a young man and woman, draped in a blanket, hugging in the middle of the crowd at the Woodstock music festival. Bobbi Ercoline, the woman in the photo that would become the cover of the soundtrack album, died last week after a long illness at the age of 73, Deadline reported. Her husband Nick Ercoline—the man in the picture—wrote on Facebook: “She lived her life well, and left this world in a much better place. If you knew her, you loved her. She lived by her saying, ‘Be kind.’” The couple earned a measure of fame from the photo, often giving interviews on Woodstock anniversaries.