Bobbi Kristina Brown’s Ex-Fiancé Dies of Overdose: Report
The ex-fiancé of Whitney Houston’s daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, died of a drug overdose on New Year’s Eve, The Daily Mail reports. Nick Gordon, 30, reportedly had a series of heart attacks after he was taken to a Florida hospital during New Year’s Eve celebrations, and doctors couldn’t revive him. “God why did I have to lose my brother on New Year,” Gordon’s brother, Junior Walker, reportedly wrote on Facebook. “All I can do is cry.”
Gordon was held responsible for the death of Bobbi Kristina Brown, the 22-year-old daughter of late singer Whitney Houston, and ordered to pay $36 million in damages to her family. Brown spent six months in a coma and died in 2015 after being found unconscious in a bathtub with drugs in her system. Gordon insisted that he attempted to resuscitate Brown upon finding her in their Georgia home.