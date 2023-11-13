Bobby Berk Announces ‘Necessary’ Exit From ‘Queer Eye’ After 8 Seasons
‘ABSOLUTELY SURREAL’
Bobby Berk is stepping away from Queer Eye and the Fab Five, with the hit Netflix show’s resident design guru announcing on Monday that the forthcoming eighth season would be his last. “It’s not been an easy decision to be at peace with, but a necessary one,” Berk wrote on Instagram. “Although my journey with Queer Eye is over, my journey with you is not. You will be seeing more of me very soon.” The 42-year-old expressed his gratitude for the love he’d received from the show’s fans over the last six years, calling the experience “absolutely surreal.” He continued: “I learned from you all about kindness, love and acceptance and that has changed my life for the better.” Berk did not provide further details on his exit, but three of his co-hosts—Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness, and Antoni Porowski—gathered in his comment section to express their support, tempered with dismay. “@bobby we are #ForeverTheFab5 | no matter what. I’m about to be [at] Netflix’s door & e-mails telling them you can’t leave! Who is coming with me?” Brown wrote. “I love you!”