Trump-Picked U.S. Attorney in Georgia Says There’s ‘Just Nothing’ to Back Up President’s Fraud Claims
ZILCH, ZERO
The man that President Donald Trump directly installed last week as Atlanta’s top federal prosecutor to help support his claims of election fraud has concluded that there is “just nothing” to support the president’s wild theories. Trump appointed Bobby Christine as Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia last week after the president expressed anger that the Justice Department wasn’t taking his baseless claims of election fraud in the state seriously enough, and after a recording emerged of his rage at Georgia’s top state officials demanding they “find” votes to overturn the results. But, in a Monday call with his staff that was obtained by the Atlanta-Journal-Constitution, Christine expressed his apparent surprise at the lack of evidence to support Trump. “Quite frankly, just watching television, you would assume that you got election cases stacked from the floor to the ceiling,” Christine reportedly said. “I am so happy to find out that’s not the case, but I didn’t know coming in.” Christine dismissed two cases on his first day in office.