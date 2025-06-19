Bobby Flay Breaks His Silence on Death of Food Network Star
The Food Network’s Bobby Flay has paid tribute to his late co-host and friend Anne Burrell, who was found dead in her home this week at age 55. Flay shared an Instagram story in which he described Worst Cooks in America, the show he co-hosted with Burrell, as the “funnest” show on TV. The caption appeared alongside an image of Burrell clutching her two cats, along with a heartfelt tribute from Flay. “The greatest gift I got from AB was turning me on to a world of Maine Coon cats,” Flay wrote, adding that this newfound love includes his own pet cat, Nacho. “A gift that I’ll have forever.” Flay ended his post with the hashtag #unforgettable. A family statement, obtained by DailyMail.com, said the culinary star’s light “radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world.” Burrell was found dead at her Brooklyn home on Tuesday. A cause of death has not been determined pending autopsy results. However, the New York City Fire Department said it responded to reports of a cardiac arrest and that the person at Burrell’s address was dead upon arrival, according to NBC News.