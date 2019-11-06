CHEAT SHEET
‘JUSTICE IS DONE’
Texas Appeals Court Commutes Bobby Moore’s Death-Row Sentence to Life in Prison
A Texas appeals court has ruled that Bobby Moore, a convicted killer who played a role in a botched robbery in 1980, should have his death sentence commuted to life in prison. After more than three decades, Moore’s attorneys and prosecutors agreed that his intellectual disability should prevent him from going to the death chamber. But the Texas Office of the Attorney General fought to have Moore executed, even after a 2017 Supreme Court decision shook up the appeals when it found that Texas had been not properly measuring intellectual disability in such cases. “We are very pleased with this decision,” said Moore’s attorney, Cliff Sloan, on Wednesday. “We greatly appreciate that the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has implemented the Supreme Court decision and has ensured that justice is done regarding the inappropriateness of the death penalty for Bobby Moore.”