Bobby Rydell, ‘Bye Bye Birdie’ Star and ’60s Teen Idol, Dead at 79
R.I.P.
“Out of all the kids” from the 1960s, Bobby Rydell’s friend said Tuesday, “he had the best pipes and was the greatest entertainer. He told the best stories, did the best impersonations and was the nicest guy.” The former pop idol died Tuesday, his friend—disc jockey Jerry Blavat—confirmed to Variety. Rydell was 79. Just days from turning 80, the singer died of pneumonia complications, Blavat said, which were unrelated to COVID-19. Rydell’s long career included 34 rock ’n’ roll chart-smashers, including the singles “Wild One” and “Volare.” Born Robert Louis Ridarelli, he was also known for transforming into Hugh Peabody in the classic 1963 cinematic adaptation of Bye Bye Birdie, which he starred in alongside Dick Van Dyke and Janet Leigh. At the height of his fame, Rydell was immortalized in the stage musical (and movie) Grease, which named its hip-swinging high school after him. “And I said, ‘Why me?’” Rydell said in 2016. “It could have been Anka High, Presley High, Everly High, Fabian High, Avalon High. And they came up with Rydell High, and once again, total honor.”