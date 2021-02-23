Rapper Bobby Shmurda Walks Free From Prison After Six Years
GOING HOME
Rapper Bobby Shmurda, who was serving a seven-year sentence for conspiracy, has reportedly walked free from prison. His release, reported by Vulture, came 10 months earlier than expected. His prison term was originally slated to last until December 2021, and he looked set to be locked up until then after prison officials denied him parole in September. But a committee later reviewed his case and decided that he was in fact eligible for conditional release, although he’ll still have to serve the rest of his term under parole. Shmurda, whose real name is Ackquille Jean Pollard, was locked up for just over six years following his December 2014 arrest on conspiracy and weapons charges. He told the parole board last year that he hoped to return to the music business after his release.