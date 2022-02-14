Bobsledder Kaillie Humphries Wins Third Olympic Gold, but First as an American
SLIDE RIGHT IN
Bobsledder Kaillie Humphries won two Olympic gold medals for Canada. Today, after splitting from the Canadian team after accusing a coach of mental and verbal abuse, the 36-year-old won her first Olympic gold as an American with victory in the inaugural monobob event. The Calgary native piloted Canada to victory in the two-woman bobsled at the 2010 and 2014 Olympics and won a bronze in Pyeongchang four years ago. Married to an American, she became a naturalized U.S. citizen in December, just in time to qualify for Beijing. “This one feels more emotional than most,” said Humphries, who broke into a chant of “U-S-A! U-S-A!” after crossing the finish line. “I get to bring home a gold medal for a country that believes in me and a team that really backed me over these last four years.” Silver medal went to 37-year-old American Elana Meyers Taylor, who has now shared a podium with Humphries at four straight Olympics. The two compete against each other in the two-woman sled event starting Friday.