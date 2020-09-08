U.S Couple’s Bodies Found in a Well in Baja California
MYSTERY
San Diego couple Ian Hirschsohn and Kathy Harvey, both in their 70s, were last heard from on August 28 while vacationing in Baja California. Harvey texted her son Robert saying they were going to visit a gold mine or go to the beach. But, by August 31, their family members had lost contact, San Diego’s CBS 8 reports. A week after Harvey’s last message, two bodies matching the couple’s description were found at the bottom of a well in an area south of Ensenada. Baja California’s state prosecutor’s office identified the remains as those of Hirschsohn and Harvey in a statement released on Monday. Although the office did not provide a cause of death or a possible motive, relatives told CBS 8 an investigation was underway, indicating suspicion of foul play.