CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Bodies of 18 People Found in Area Devastated by Wildfires, Greek Authorities Say
TRAGIC
Read it at Associated Press
The bodies of 18 people have been discovered in Greece in an area reduced to ashes by wildfires, local authorities said Tuesday. The human remains were found near a shack close to the village of Avantas in the northeastern Alexandroupolis region, which is close to Greece’s borders with Turkey and Bulgaria. Ioannis Artopios, a spokesperson with the local fire department, said in a televised statement that Greece’s Disaster Victim Identification Team is now working to identify the victims. Artopios added that, as there were no missing persons reports filed in the area, authorities are considering the possibility that the deceased were migrants who had crossed the border from Turkey.