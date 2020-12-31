Body Cam Footage Released of Minneapolis Police Fatally Shooting Man
Minneapolis police have released body camera footage from Wednesday night’s fatal police shooting of a man during a traffic stop. “In continued efforts to increase trust with our community, Chief Arradondo has made the unprecedented decision to release officer body worn camera video within 24 hours of this incident,” police said in a statement. The video released Thursday afternoon shows officers in an altercation with someone in a vehicle at a gas station. After police vehicles appeared to box the car in as it tried to drive away, a police officer can be heard yelling, “Hands up! Police!” while pointing a gun at the car. There is a commotion and then a shot is heard, followed by several more shots as the officer fired towards the car.
Police have not identified the victim, but he was identified earlier Thursday by his father as 23-year-old Dolal Idd. Officers reportedly stopped him for a suspected felony and he tried to flee. Bayle Gelle, Idd’s father, told members of the media that police raided his home overnight and haven’t given him any information about his son’s death.