Body-Cam Footage Shows Cop Killing Pregnant Black Woman
‘MURDERED UNJUSTIFABLY’
Ohio cops on Friday released body-camera footage of an officer fatally shooting a pregnant 21-year-old Black woman in the parking lot of a Kroger supermarket she was accused of stealing from. The jarring footage began with Ta’Kiya Young ignoring cops’ demands to get out of her car. Seconds later, her car starts to roll forward slowly in the direction of an officer who had a handgun drawn. As the car rolled, that officer shot through the windshield before stepping out of the way. Young appeared instantly incapacitated, her car still rolling until it hit the side of the supermarket. The 42-second clip ends with cops breaking the driver-side window of the car. Young’s family says she was “murdered unjustifiably,” and the police chief of Blendon Township called her death a “tragedy.” The officer who opened fire, who appeared to be white in body-cam footage, has been placed on paid administrative leave but has not been charged.