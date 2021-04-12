Body-Cam Footage Shows Horrifying Moment Daunte Wright Was Shot by Police
TRAGIC
Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, police on Monday released video footage from the body-cam worn by the officer who shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop. At a press conference, Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon played the video which shows two officers approaching Wright’s car during the April 11 encounter. The footage, which was posted on YouTube by local CBS affiliate WCCO, shows a struggle as one of the officers pulls Wright from the vehicle and tries to handcuff him for what police said was an outstanding warrant. After Wright, who is Black, manages to get back in the driver’s seat, another officer pulls her gun and yells, “Taser, Taser!” She then shoots Wright. The officer appears to drop her gun on the ground and says, “Holy shit, I shot him.”
“As I watch the video and listen to the officer’s commands it is my belief that the officer had the intention to deploy their taser but instead shot Mr. Wright with a single bullet,” Gannon said.