Body Cam Footage Shows Moment Ryan Wesley Routh Was Caught
GOT HIM
Newly released body camera footage shows the moment that Ryan Wesley Routh, the suspect in a reported second Donald Trump assassination attempt, was apprehended by police in Florida on Sunday. In the video, released by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office and shared by NBC News, multiple armed law enforcement officials can be seen standing behind a truck while one yells commands at Routh. “Driver, take two steps to your right,” a man wearing a sheriff’s vest shouts. He repeats the instruction before yelling, “Driver go straight back, keep walking.” Moments later, Routh comes into the frame and can be seen with his hands raised above his head. His shirt is also covering his head. The 58-year-old suspect is then cuffed by two officials before the video ends. On Monday, Reuters reported that Routh was officially charged with possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.