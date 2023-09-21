Body-Cam Shows Zach Bryan Saying ‘I’m a Famous Musician’ in Earlier Arrest
DON’T YOU KNOW WHO I AM
Newly released body-camera footage shows country music star Zach Bryan being pulled over by police on Sept. 4 for speeding, three days prior to his widely publicized arrest in Vinita for disrupting a criminal investigation where he refused to return to his truck after his security guard was stopped for speeding. In the new footage, filmed as Bryan was pulled over for going 68 in a 50 mph zone in Verdigris, Oklahoma, a cop can be heard asking Bryan for his address. “I don’t feel comfortable sharing that,” he replied. The officer then tells him he’ll be taken to jail if he doesn’t comply, to which Bryan responds, “I don't think it's anyone’s business where I live. I’m a famous musician, and I don't want anyone knowing where I live.” The cop orders him to get out of the car and puts him in handcuffs, but the pair later settle down and Bryan is let go with a citation. Three days later, he found himself in a jail cell on separare charges, just as his new album topped the Billboard 200. He later apologized in a video posted on Twitter, conceding he acted like a “dumbass.”