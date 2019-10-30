CHEAT SHEET
TREACHEROUS
Body Found After Live-Streamer Falls Summiting Mount Fuji
A body has been found by Japanese authorities after a man fell while live-streaming his summit of Mount Fuji. During the live video, streamed from the climber’s point of view, he appeared to be near the top of the mountain, where there is heavy snow cover, when the incident occurred. The man can be heard telling viewers that the ground is slippery. “Am I on the right track? So much of the route is covered with snow,” he said as he climbed. “I’m slipping,” he shouts, and then appears to fall. After viewers witnessed the apparent fall, they reached out to authorities. Rescue workers have been searching for the climber since early Tuesday morning, according to local police. On Wednesday, officials found a body at an altitude of about 9,800 feet. Police have yet to confirm that it is the live-streamer.