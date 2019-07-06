CHEAT SHEET

    Body Found in Alligator-Infested Lake Identified as Fugitive Teen

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Joe Raedle/Getty

    The body found in an alligator-infested Florida lake has been identified as a teenage fugitive. Sixteen-year-old Jarvis Deliford was released from a juvenile detention facility, where he had been held on a probation violation stemming from a burglary, and almost immediately cut off his ankle monitoring device, according to the Tampa Bay Times. On Thursday, alligators were seen dragging the body through Lake Maggiore in St. Petersburg. It was severely decomposed when discovered, and the cause of death was not clear.

