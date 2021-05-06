Teen Shot Dead in the Mouth ‘Didn’t Deserve This’: Mom
WITHOUT A TRACE
Last month, police found the body of an unidentified woman, inside a Philadelphia home. She was described by cops as a woman in her 20s, who had been shot once in the mouth. A few days ago, investigators announced that the victim was in fact a teenage girl, Alezauna Carter, who disappeared in November 2020 without a trace, reported FOX29.
“She was a strong girl, but she didn’t deserve this. Not at all,” her mother said at a vigil on Tuesday evening. “We all tried to look for her and keep her safe.” Police say the teen had run away several times in the past. But a cousin told FOX29 that Carter was a good person: “They think cause she out in the street, she doing something bad. Nah, people just hang around the wrong group of people.” Police released surveillance video showing a possible suspect, but have not made any arrests.