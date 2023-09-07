Body Found in San Francisco Bay Is Missing Netflix Engineer: Cops

CHEAT SHEET
The mystery of what happened to a Netflix engineer missing for three weeks has been solved after his body was found in San Francisco Bay and the corner classified his death as a suicide. Yohanes Kidane, 22, was a Cornell University graduate from upstate New York who moved to California for his job. He went missing on Aug. 14, and a location tracker showed he was last seen at the Golden Gate Bridge. His body was found Aug. 29 but it took several days for authorities to identify him.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.