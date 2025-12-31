Body Found in Search for Teen Who Vanished on Christmas Eve
A body has been found in the hunt for missing Texas teen Camila Mendoza Olmos. Police have been searching for the 19-year-old after she went missing on Christmas Eve, last spotted on dashcam footage walking along the side of a road in her hometown of San Antonio. Police said the body has not been identified, but was found in a field a quarter of a mile from Mendoza Olmos’ home. Cops also said a gun belonging to one of her relatives, which had previously been reported missing, was found at the scene, with the body exhibiting “some indicators” consistent with self-harm, NewsNation reports. On Tuesday, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said the body had been found earlier that day, in tall grass close to a landscaping business in Caspian Spring, Mendoza Olmos’ San Antonio suburb. “At this point, it’s too early to tell if the body is that of Camilla,” he said. “At this point, we don’t suspect foul play.” He added, “there are some indicators [of self-harm] that the body that we found may be as a result of that.” No cause of death has been established for the recovered remains at the time of writing.