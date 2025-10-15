Body Found Near Disney World in Chilling Hotel Discovery
A dead body has been discovered near Walt Disney World in Florida in what authorities are investigating as an apparent suicide, TMZ reports. Orange County Sheriffs responded late Tuesday after a call was received about a body located on property belonging to Disney’s Contemporary Resort, a hotel linked to the Magic Kingdom by monorail. The incident sparked immediate discussion online, with social media users on Reddit noting the death had impacted operations at the resort and that the monorail was closed as authorities responded. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the death is being investigated as an apparent suicide. According to WKMG, data shows the call came into the sheriff’s office at 6:40 p.m. The station said the report concerned a body on North World Drive, which runs past the Contemporary Resort, Magic Kingdom, and Wilderness Lodge.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.