Body Found Stuck in Floating Barrier in the Rio Grande River
GRIM FIND
Mexico’s foreign ministry announced Wednesday that the “body of a lifeless person” was found stuck in the floating barrier installed by authorities in Texas on the Rio Grande river. In a statement, the ministry said the Texas Department of Security notified the Mexican Consulate in Eagle Pass about the discovery, and that the cause of death and nationality of the deceased had not yet been established. The statement also reiterated Mexico’s view that the barrier is a “violation of our sovereignty.” “We express our concern about the impact on the human rights and personal safety of migrants that these state policies will have, which run counter to the close collaboration between our country and the federal government of the United States,” it added. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has continued to champion the barrier even after being sued by the Biden administration, with the White House calling the barricade “cruel.”