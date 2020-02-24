Body in Arizona May Be Sasha Marie Krause, Mennonite Woman Missing From N.M.

Read it at Farmington Daily News
An autopsy will be conducted Monday to determine if a body found in Arizona is a Mennonite woman who went missing after leaving her home in New Mexico more than a month ago. Sasha Marie Krause’s car and belongings were found in the parking lot of a church near her home on Jan. 19, the Farmington Daily Times reported. A $50,000 reward for information leading to the 27-year-old’s whereabouts was offered earlier this month. Then last week, the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office got word that the body of a woman matching Krause’s description had been found in northern Arizona. No other details were provided.