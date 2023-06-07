Body Matching 80-Year-Old Climber Found on Mount Rainier

Read it at The Spokesman-Review
Rescue crews dispatched to Mount Rainier to find missing 80-year-old climber Dawes Eddy have removed a body that matches his description. Eddy, who briefly held the record of oldest person to summit Mount Everest in 2009, left to climb the Washington State stratovolcano for the 50th time on Friday and was supposed to be back Wednesday but didn’t return. The body was found 30 to 50 feet down a crevasse at 11,500 feet, The Spokesman-Review reported. It will be officially identified by the coroner.