Body of Boy, 6, Found on Florida Beach a Day After He Went Missing

The body of a 6-year-old boy who went missing late Monday while playing in knee-deep water in Panama City Beach, Florida, was found Tuesday. Investigators said they had discovered the body of Enrique Cortez-Dubon in the sand along the shore, dead of an apparent drowning. Eyewitnesses said they had seen Cortez-Dubon in shallow water the day before near family members, who were on vacation together from the Atlanta area at the Shores of Panama Resort. Police Chief J.R. Talamantez told reporters, “This was nobody’s fault. This was a tragic accident.”