Body of Woman Who Made a Frantic 2 A.M. Call About Men in Her Cabin 10 Weeks Ago Found

Read it at Detroit Free Press
The body of Adrienne Quintal, a 47-year-old Michigan woman who was last heard from on Oct. 17 has been found submerged in three-feet of water near her family’s cabin where she was staying when she disappeared. During an early morning call to a friend the day she disappeared, she said two men were inside her cabin and that she had shot one of them. She said the intruders were also shooting back at her. Her friend called the police who arrived 13 minutes after the call but found no sign of Quintal or the men. Friends and family, who had searched for Quintal for the last 10 weeks, confirmed the news on her missing persons page. “Today we found her,” an update posted late Saturday night said. “We are heartbroken as the search did not have a positive ending.”