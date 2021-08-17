Body of Dead Afghan Found in Wheel Well of U.S. Military Jet, Says Report
SHEER DESPERATION
The pilots of a U.S. military plane that left Kabul on Monday reportedly had to carry out an emergency landing after their landing gear got stuck—then workers found human remains inside the plane’s wheel well. The horrifying discovery was reported by both Politico and The Washington Post a day after the video footage of desperate Afghans clinging to moving planes at Hamid Karzai International Airport shocked the world. According to the Post, the plane had to be diverted after pilots couldn’t get the landing gear to go up and human remains were found during an inspection. An unnamed military official also appeared to confirm to the Post that people fell to their deaths from an airborne plane on Monday. Videos appearing to show people falling hundreds of feet were widely shared on social media, and an official told the Post that the falls “absolutely happened.” The Pentagon hasn’t officially commented on the reports.