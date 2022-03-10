Two Arrested After Elderly Man’s Body Found in Concrete-Filled Bathtub
SHALLOW GRAVE
Two men were arrested Wednesday after the body of an elderly man was found submerged in concrete in a bathroom tub. Officers reported to the Honolulu home Monday in response to a welfare check that had been placed by a relative of a 73-year-old man. They were greeted by Juan Tejedor Baron, 23, who was later seen leaving the property with Scott Hannon, 34. As outlined in a police statement, the officers completed an initial missing person search—during which they noted the “concrete-type substance” in the tub—then returned the following day to investigate further. Once they began chipping into the concrete, an odor confirmed that a decaying body was encased in the tub. Baron was apprehended on a Mexico-bound Greyhound bus near Anaheim where he was found “hiding in a crawl space under an enclosed bench.” Hannon was likewise arrested during a traffic stop in Inglewood, California.