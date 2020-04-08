Body of Gideon McKean, Robert F. Kennedy’s Great-Grandson, Found in Chesapeake Bay

Read it at WBAL
The body of 8-year-old Gideon McKean—the son of Robert F. Kennedy’s granddaughter—was recovered on Wednesday afternoon after he and his mother went missing following a canoe accident, WBAL reports. According to Maryland Natural Resources police, McKean was recovered in 25 feet of water and about 2 miles from his grandmother’s residence. The boy was found about 2,000 from where the body of his mother, 40-year-old Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, was discovered on Monday. McKean and his mother disappeared late last week near Herring Bay, after the Coast Guard received a report about two individuals in a canoe struggling to return to the shore.