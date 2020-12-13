Body of Michigan College Student Found on Campus, Police Investigating
The grisly discovery of a Michigan college student’s body on campus on Saturday morning has sparked a police investigation into the “suspicious death.” The unidentified Grand Valley State University student’s body was found near the university’s athletic fields by a fellow student who was out for a run, according to multiple local media reports. GVSU President Philomena Mantella confirmed in a statement late Saturday that police would be “aggressively investigating” the student’s death. The Grand Valley Police Department (GVPD) and the Ottawa County Sheriff's Department reportedly notified the campus community that they would be investigating the death, with assistance from the Michigan State Police. No further details were immediately available.