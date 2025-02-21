Body of Hostage Returned by Hamas Is Wrong Person: Israel

Lead Singer of Rock Band ‘Kansas’ Diagnosed with Cancer
READY TO FIGHT
Legendary rock band Kansas’s front-man Ronnie Platt has been diagnosed with thyroid cancer. The 64-year-old lead singer revealed his condition to fans in a post on Facebook on Saturday. “For all of you asking, Tuesday I was diagnosed with thyroid cancer but before everyone gets all excited, it has a 99% survival rate, it has not spread,” Platt wrote. “It’s contained to my thyroid. I just have to have my thyroid removed. Go through some rehab time and be right back in the saddle.” Platt added: “I sincerely appreciate everyone’s positive thoughts and prayers. I have some absolutely amazing people going to bat for me!! as it has been put to me, this is just a bump in the road and will be behind me very soon! So everyone please CARRY ON!￼” Kansas was formed in 1973 and released its most recent album, The Absence of Presence, in July 2020. In the wake of his diagnosis, the band rescheduled shows in Catoosa, Okla., and Durant, Okla, and canceled two shows in New Orleans and Lake Charles, Louisiana.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT