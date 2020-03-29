Body of 5-Year-Old Boy Who Went Missing During Alaska Hike Is Found

Read it at Anchorage Daily News
An Alaskan search team has found the body of a 5-year-old missing since Wednesday, when a hike with his mother took a tragic turn. Jennifer Treat, 36, told authorities that she and son Jaxson Brown got lost and disoriented in the Ketchikan wilderness, and after spending the night outside, she left him to get help. “In her rush to find help, Treat reportedly tripped on a root and significantly injured her leg. Treat was found the following day and search and rescue efforts immediately began for Jaxson,” police said, according to the Anchorage Daily News. Rescue teams did not find Jaxson’s body until Saturday afternoon. The cause of death was not revealed.