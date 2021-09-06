Missing Hiker’s Body Found in Rocky Area of Glacier National Park
SEARCH IS OVER
National Park Service officials have revealed that the body of a missing hiker from Richmond, Virginia, was found in a rocky area of Glacier National Park in Montana. WTVR CBS 6 News reports that Jennifer Coleman’s remains were discovered near the Continental Divide, nearly a week after she went missing during a hike around Logan Pass last Monday or Tuesday. The 34-year-old’s belongings were found at her campsite, and park rangers located her car near a hiking trial on Wednesday. A park spokesperson said that “public tips were key to a faster resolution of the search.”
A member of AWARE, a Roanoke-based foundation dedicated to sharing stories of missing persons and exposing violent crime, posted a statement on the group’s Facebook page. “It is with a heavy heart that we have to share this news. Jennifer Coleman, daughter of one of our own AWARE family, Hal and Sharon Coleman, has been located deceased,” read the statement. “Please respect the family as they process their grief & loss.” Coleman’s official cause of death is under investigation and has yet to be reported.