Body of Minnesota Man Recovered in Italian River Days After His Friend Was Found Dead Upstream

The body of a Minnesota man was recovered in an Italian river days after his traveling companion was found dead upstream, the Star Tribune reports. Blair John, 28, was located in the Po River in Turin about three miles from 29-year-old Alrae Ramsey, a foreign service officer for the Bahamas. Police have not released specifics regarding the causes of death other than to note that Ramsey had a cut on his face, which officials say suggests a fall. A few of John’s college friends suspect foul play. “The police leaning toward accidental or no foul play is kind of strange to me,” said former St. Thomas University classmate Zander Tsadwa. John’s family members are reportedly in Italy to try and discern what led to his death. Both John and Ramsey completed their undergraduate degrees at St. John’s University in Collegeville. John went on to earn his master’s in psychology in 2015 at St. Thomas University in Saint Paul. John was in Italy for a work conference, according to relatives.