Missing Hip-Hop Artist’s Body Found in Virginia Man’s Trunk
FATAL FRIENDSHIP?
Florida Highway Patrol troopers stopped to help a man in a car crash on Sunday—and made a grisly discovery in the trunk of his silver Acura. Inside, they found the decaying body of missing hip-hop artist Brian “Kent Won’t Stop” Trotter. Robert Deupree Avery Coltrain, 25, has since been checked into a Miami-Dade jail on second-degree murder and illegal transport of human remains charges, according to the Tampa Bay Times. Trotter went missing on Oct. 17 after Coltrain—his friend of 10 years—picked him up from his home in Triangle, Virginia, that he shared with his father in order to go to D.C. to take pictures. Trotter never returned home and his family filed a missing persons report after Coltrain allegedly told them conflicting stories about what had happened.
Coltrain was driving south when he got into an accident and troopers who stopped to help reportedly noticed a rotting flesh smell and saw flies surrounding the car. Trotter’s body was found “wrapped in a piece of fabric and in an advanced stage of decomposition,” in Coltrain’s trunk, the police report noted. “No one can understand what happened,” Trotter’s father said. “Hopefully, police can shed a light on what made a friend of over 10 years decide to commit something like that.”