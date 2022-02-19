Body of 4-Year-Old Missing for Over a Year Discovered Along Wooded Road

CHEAT SHEET
The body of Serenity McKinney, a 4-year-old girl who has been missing for over a year, was discovered Friday along a winding road lined by woods in West Point, Kentucky. Both her mother and her mother’s boyfriend, Catherine McKinney and Dakota Hill, were arrested earlier this month and face murder charges, per WHAS 11. Though the medical examiner has yet to complete an autopsy, Hill has also been charged with abuse of corpse. The tragic discovery concludes a mystery that began Christmas 2020 when Serenity was last seen with her family reporting her missing after Catherine McKinney and Dakota Hill cut off ties with them. Police say her mother has refused to answer questions.