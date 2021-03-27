Body of Missing Massachusetts Woman Found in New Hampshire Lake
GRIM DISCOVERY
The body of a Massachusetts woman who vanished two weeks ago after heading out for a walk with her dog has been found in a New Hampshire lake, authorities say. The New Hampshire Fish and Game dive team made the grisly discovery of Sinead Lyons’ remains in Ossipee Lake on Friday, the New Hampshire State Police said in a press release. No further details were immediately available on the circumstances of her death. Lyons vanished on March 11 after reportedly telling a friend she was heading to Ossipee to visit her boyfriend and pick up her dog for a walk. “She was going to pick up her dog, Flossy, which is a German shepherd. And then when she was leaving, she told the guy that she was going to Google woods or paths around there,” friend Kristin Haralabatos told CBS Boston. Lyons’ car was found near the lake on March 15.