Body of Missing Photographer Peter Beard Found in Montauk
Montauk police said on Sunday they have found what they believe are the remains of wildlife photographer Peter Beard, who went missing on March 31 after he wandered away from his home and never returned. His family later confirmed that the remains are his. East Hampton Town police said “the remains of an elderly male consistent with the physical and clothing description of Mr. Beard was located in a densely wooded area.” Beard, 82, suffered from dementia and had earlier had a stroke, according to The New York Times. The renowned photographer collaborated with the likes of Andy Warhol, Truman Capote, and Francis Bacon, but he was best known for documenting wildlife in Africa. “We are all heartbroken by the confirmation of our beloved Peter’s death,” Beard’s family said in a statement. “He died where he lived: in nature.”