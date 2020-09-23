Body of Missing Pregnant Woman Kassandra Cantrell Discovered, Ex-Boyfriend in Custody
The body of Kassandra Cantrell was found Tuesday in Tacoma, Washington, and her ex-boyfriend has been taken into custody. The 33-year-old, who was pregnant at the time of her disappearance, vanished last month the day before she was scheduled to undergo her first sonogram. Her body was found on a steep hillside. “Minutes ago our SWAT Team took a suspect into custody for the disappearance & murder of Kassanndra Cantrell, who has been missing from her Parkland residence since 8/25. The suspect was identified as an ex-boyfriend of Cantrell,” the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announced on Twitter late Tuesday. Cantrell’s car, a white Mazda, was found abandoned in Tacoma, and authorities said they had obtained surveillance footage of her 37-year-old former partner ditching it.