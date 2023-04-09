Body of Missing NYC Tattoo Artist Found Behind His Shop Six Months After He Vanished
THERE THE WHOLE TIME
The body of a New York City tattoo artist who vanished six months ago “without a trace” has been discovered behind the building where he worked. Drexyll Tolstoy’s mother announced the grim news on a GoFundMe page that was initially set up to help fund search efforts. “They had to use dental records to identify my son. He was found behind his work building,” Kellie Tolstoy wrote. “It shouldn’t take six months to find someone hundreds of feet away from where they disappeared,” she said. The 26-year-old tattoo artist was officially reported missing on Sept. 26, the day after he was captured on a security camera leaving work. His body was reportedly found after cops uncovered surveillance footage showing that he returned to work that night. Authorities have not yet determined a cause of death.