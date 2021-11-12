CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Man Charged in Murder of Young Mom as Her Baby’s Found Dead
SOUL-CRUSHING
Read it at ABC7
A suspect was arrested Friday and charged with the murder of a young mother whose toddler was found dead in an Indiana pond. Ahmeel Fowler was arrested in Missouri and charged with first-degree murder for the alleged killing of Ja’nya Murphy, 21, authorities said. Murphy was found strangled to death earlier this week by police officers conducting a welfare check at her home in Wheeling, Illinois. That grim discovery triggered a search for her 1-year-old daughter, Jaclyn “Angel” Dobbs, whose body was found in an Indiana retention pond late Thursday. A cause of death for the toddler has not yet been released.