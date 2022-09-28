Body of Missing U.S. Extreme Skier Recovered in Nepal
TRAGIC FIND
A search team has recovered the body of an extreme skier who disappeared this week while skiing down the world’s eighth-highest mountain in Nepal. Hilaree Nelson, 49, climbed to the summit of Mount Manaslu with partner Jim Morrison before disaster struck as they skied down the mountainside on Monday, with Nelson falling off the mountain. Bad weather hindered helicopter search efforts on Monday and Tuesday before Nelson’s body was located and taken to a hospital in Kathmandu for an autopsy on Wednesday. Nelson, from Telluride, Colorado, along with Morrison made the first ski descent of the world’s fourth-tallest peak, Mount Lhotse, in September 2018. Separately, an avalanche on Monday on Manaslu left one Nepalese man dead and injured several other climbers.