CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Body of Second Missing NYC Boy Found in Hudson River
TRAGIC
Read it at New York Post
Searchers have recovered the body of the second of two New York City boys who went missing last week from the Hudson River. Law enforcement pulled what they confirmed to be the body of 11-year-old Alfa Barrie from the water on Saturday morning. Alfa, who is from the Bronx, went missing with a friend, 13-year-old Garrett Warren, whose body authorities discovered in the Harlem River on Thursday, the New York Post reported. According to authorities, the pair went missing between the afternoon of May 12 and the next morning. Alfa’s older sister told the Post that her brother, the youngest of six children, rarely failed to check in with his family, and they reported him missing on Sunday.