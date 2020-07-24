Body of Special Needs Toddler Found, a Day After Parents Stopped Cooperating With Cops
TRAGIC
Police believe they’ve found the body of Thaddeus Sran, a 2-year-old who went missing from his Madera, California, home a week ago. The parents of Thaddeus, who was non-verbal and used a feeding tube, had stopped cooperating with investigators, City of Madera Police Chief Dino Lawson said Wednesday. However, Roger Nuttal, an attorney for the Sran family, said on Thursday, “They were cooperative until law enforcement became overtly accusatory.” Remains believed to belong to Thaddeus were found by cadaver dogs in a rural area, police said Thursday, without giving further details. Thaddeus’ parents had a baby girl that died in 2015 however Nuttal said she was born prematurely and spent her first few months in hospital before she came home, where she died from SIDS. The case was closed with no charges, Nuttal said.