Body of Woman Reported Missing in NYC Found in a Garbage Bag in New Jersey

The body of a missing New York City woman was found stuffed in a garbage bag in New Jersey—and her son and his girlfriend have now been charged with concealing her remains, NBC New York reports. Paula Chin, 65, was found dead a day after a family member reported her missing, New York Police Department Lieutenant John Grimpel said. Her son Jared Eng, 22, his girlfriend Caitlyn O’Rourke, 21, of Patterson, New York, and Jennifer Lopez, 18, of Manhattan, have been charged with concealing a body, law enforcement officials said. Investigators believe a fight over money may have led to her being stabbed to death in her lower Manhattan apartment before her body was driven to her home in Morristown. None of the three had been charged with murder as of Wednesday afternoon, but sources said murder charges could be filed in connection with the case. When asked by reporters outside of a police station if he had killed his mother, Eng said, "I did not" as he was led away in handcuffs.
