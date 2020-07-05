CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Body of Woman Who Fell into Grand Canyon While Taking Photos is Recovered

    WATCH YOUR STEP

    Madeline Charbonneau

    Cheat Sheet Intern

    Justin Sullivan/Getty

    The body of an Arizona woman was recovered Saturday after she fell into the Grand Canyon while taking photos Friday. Maria A. Salgado Lopez, 59, was reportedly hiking with her family when she left the designated trail west of Mather Point and accidentally stepped off the canyon’s edge, the national park said in a statement. “Grand Canyon National Park staff encourage all visitors to have a safe visit this holiday weekend by staying on designated trails and walkways, always keeping a safe distance from the edge of the rim, and staying behind railings and fences at overlooks,” the statement said. Lopez is the second person to die at the park recently. A California woman died of heat exposure on June 24 on one of the park’s trails.

    Read it at ABC News