Drunk Elephant’s Sugared Koffie Scrub Smells Like Almond Lattes and Feels Amazing

When does one start thinking about summer? Because for me, it’s as soon as May starts. I’m already anticipating the swim suits I’ll wear for July 4th and whether or not I’ll do anything for Memorial Day Weekend. One of the main things I think about around this time is taking care of my skin, from moisturizing to sunscreen. My newest discovery has been the highlight of my year: Drunk Elephant’s Sugared Koffie Almond Milk Scrub. It’s one part body oil, one part exfoliator and 100% amazing.

I wasn’t always a scrub user. They can be messy and abrasive and just not all that great. But this one is by far the best I’ve ever used. It’s much drier than other formulas, but densely packed and made from a mixture of almond milk and oils from coffee seed, passionfruit, and marula. Upon first use, it smells like an almond milk latte. I used it after a weekend of camping to slough off any residue from hiking and sitting by the fire and my legs felt like butter. It’s also been my hero product when shaving my legs to get that silky smooth finish. I’ve also noticed that the moisturizing oils soak into the dry skin on my arms, making my tattoos look brighter and bolder. It’s really been the best part of my shower routine recently.

I use it twice a week and my skin has never felt smoother. It moisturizes from within, instead of sitting on top of your skin and makes my entire shower smell like a coffee shop in the best way possible.

