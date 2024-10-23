Beauty

This Cult-Favorite Australian Skincare Brand Just Dropped an Anti-Cellulite Lotion

If you’re looking for ways to reduce unwanted cellulite at home, BodyBlendz’s new formula may help.

BodyBlendz Anti-Cellulite Lotion
BodyBlendz.

While cellulite is a normal skin condition that between 80 to 90 percent of post-pubescent women experience to some extent, if it bothers you, there are both in-office and at-home ways to lessen the appearance of dimples. Plenty of over-the-counter anti-cellulite creams and treatments are on the market (often infused with circulation and water-expelling caffeine as their hero ingredients), but not all formulas are created equal.

When applied topically, caffeine may help reduce cellulite because it stimulates enzymes that break down fat, resulting in a smoother appearance and may help draw out excessive fluids, which can cause puffiness and make dimpling look more pronounced. Right now, one of our favorite anti-cellulite lotions is BodyBlendz’s newly launched Anti-Cellulite and Stretch Mark lotion ($53).

BodyBlendz Anti-Cellulite Cream
BodyBlendz.

The hydration-boosting formula is super-charged with laxity-supporting and anti-inflammatory ingredients, including caffeine-rich green seed coffee extract to boost blood flow and reduce dimpling, skin-firming artichoke extract, and vitamin B and C-rich pineapple extract to lock in moisture and nourish the skin. Best of all? While cellulite is more common on the body than the face, this gentle body lotion is also formulated as a lifting and de-puffing facial lotion. Along with the green coffee-derived caffeine to boost blood flow and reduce fluid retention, it also contains niacinamide, a B vitamin that helps soften skin and combat dullness, and shea butter to plump up fine lines for a more youthful appearance.

If you’re looking for a multifunctional face and body product ($28) that targets cellulite but is gentle enough to double as face cream, BodyBlendz’s new formula will not disappoint. Need more convincing? Head to BodyBlendz’s website to check out the lotion’s seriously impressive before-and-after pictures. Wow.

